The Outlet: A Legacy of Work

The Outlet is reaching a milestone this year, with plans to publish its 20th edition on Dec. 12. BYU-Idaho Art and Literary Journal, known as Outlet, has been a monumental milestone for students to showcase their best writing and art selections for 20 years.

Students at BYU-I have been submitting their pieces to Outlet for the past 15 years with the hopes of having their own work submitted for publication.

According to byui.edu the first time Outlet appeared on the campus of Ricks College was in 1997. It was published “in a black-and-white, 5” X 8” format, with 86 pages, (and) the first issue was a student-led publication funded by the English Department and the Ricks College Honors Program.

“We have had some memorable pieces published in Outlet,” said Jack Harrell, a faculty member of the BYU-I English department. “One example was an essay on the history of the soy bean and the other was a poem on Rexburg weather that ended with the words ‘I can’t believe I live here.'”

All of the issues of the Outlet have made a significant impact, but a second issue of Outlet: won a First Place award from the American Scholastic Press Association and the ‘Best New Magazine Honorable Mention’ from the Community College Humanities Association in 2000.

Harrell said Outlet has had pieces published by students who went on to work in TV in New York City and who were BYU-I English professors and one of the original editors of Outlet is now a professor at BYU.

“The best thing about the Outlet is the combination of the students’ writing showcased by the layouts done by graphics design students from the BYU-I Art Department,” Harrell said.