Things to do around Rexburg

Rexburg, Idaho: Your new home away from home. Your current adventure hotspots are R Mountain, the Sand Dunes, Porter Park and Walmart. Don’t be alarmed. This doesn’t have to be all you endure during your time at BYU-Idaho. Enjoy your time at BYU-I and visit these not-so-common places.

National Elk Refuge:

Within the reach of the Grand Tetons, the National Elk Refuge is home to an estimated 11,000 elks. Although, there is more to the refuge than meets the eye. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there are up to 47 different mammals and nearly 175 species of birds on the refuge.

Just two hours from Rexburg, in Jackson, Wyoming, the National Elk Refuge is the perfect getaway. During the winter, the National Elk Refuge offers horse-drawn sleigh rides.

Visit fws.gov/refuge/National_Elk_Refuge/ for more information on road conditions and opportunities at the National Elk Refuge.

National Museum of Wildlife Art:

What looks like the ruins of an out-of-place castle on the rolling hills of Jackson, Wyoming, overlooking the National Elk Refuge, is actually the National Museum of Wildlife Art. This museum holds more than 5,000 pieces of art representing wild animals from around the world, according to the museum webpage.

The National Museum of Wildlife Art is your go-to place for rich history and knowledge of humanity’s relationship with nature.

Visit wildlifeart.org to learn more about prices and hours the museum is open.

Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center:

Get up close and personal with bears and wolves at the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center located in West Yellowstone, Montana.

Just an hour and a half drive from Rexburg, this center gives you the opportunity to be one with the bears. The Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center is open year-round to the public

Visit grizzlydiscoveryctr.org for more information on times and pricing.

Potato Museum:

When in Idaho, there is only one place that would make sense to travel to and, of course, it involves potatoes. The Idaho Potato Museum is located just an hour away in Blackfoot, Idaho.

While you are in Rexburg for this short time, don’t miss your chance to see why Idaho is the “Potato Capital of the World.” The potato museum takes you on a journey through the history of the potato.

Visit idahopotatomuseum.com for more information on pricing and hours.

Don’t let your time at BYU-I be confined to a five-mile radius. Take your opportunity living in southeast Idaho with full force and explore. It will be OK to drive longer than 15 minutes.