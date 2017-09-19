The Photo Spread

by | Sep 19, 2017 | Photo | 0 comments

The Photo Spread

The first week of school here at BYU-Idaho was wrapped up with a weekend full of crowds, music and games. Rock the Block occured Friday night, and included performers such as Culture Crew, Jake Chamberlain and headliner, James the Mormon. Attendees found clothing booths, corn dogs and a photo booth put on by the dating app Mutual while they listened to all kinds of music. Experience Rexburg occured Saturday, Sept. 16, and vendors and booths lined West 2nd South all day. Students and locals came to the event for free goodies, games and just to experience Rexburg, Idaho. Mayor of Rexburg, Jerry Merrill and Henry J. Eyring, president of BYU-I, both spoke during the event.

JOSH GERVACIO | Scroll Photography

Scroll Photo | Jenna Schwarz Jerry Merrill, Mayor of Rexburg, speaks to those attending Experience Rexburg.
Scroll Photo | Jenna Schwarz Henry J. Eyring, President of BYU-Idaho, addresses those attending Experience Rexburg.
Scroll Photo | Jenna Schwarz A Bear and Banana dance for the crowd at Experience Rexburg.
Scroll Photo | Josh Gervacio Attendees of Experience Rexburg played all kinds of games to win prizes and get to know local businesses.
Scroll Photo | Josh Gervacio Shaved Ice was one of the many food options at Experience Rexburg.
Scroll Photo | Josh Gervacio A rock wall was available for students and locals to participate in.
Scroll Photo | Josh Gervacio The crowd danced as they listened to different artist performing at Rock the Block.
Scroll Photo | Josh Gervacio James the Mormon hyped up the crowed with pyrotechnics, a light show and his catchy lyrics.
Scroll Photo | Josh Gervacio Culture Crew sang a medley of songs from the 90's to get the crowd moving.
Scroll Photo | Josh Gervacio Jerry Merrill, Mayor of Rexburg, pumps up the crowd.
Scroll Photo | Josh Gervacio Jake Chamberlain slowed the mood with his melodic voice, accompanied by backup singers and a saxophone.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *