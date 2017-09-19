The Photo Spread

The first week of school here at BYU-Idaho was wrapped up with a weekend full of crowds, music and games. Rock the Block occured Friday night, and included performers such as Culture Crew, Jake Chamberlain and headliner, James the Mormon. Attendees found clothing booths, corn dogs and a photo booth put on by the dating app Mutual while they listened to all kinds of music. Experience Rexburg occured Saturday, Sept. 16, and vendors and booths lined West 2nd South all day. Students and locals came to the event for free goodies, games and just to experience Rexburg, Idaho. Mayor of Rexburg, Jerry Merrill and Henry J. Eyring, president of BYU-I, both spoke during the event.