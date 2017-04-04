The real moral of Beauty and the Beast

Once again, the House of Mouse (aka Disney) has given us students at BYU-Idaho a hero to model ourselves after.

Beauty and the Beast’s opening weekend grossed $170 million for the cinematic titan, making it the seventh largest opening weekend in film history, according to the-numbers.com.

While a majority of people hold the belief that “true beauty comes from within” or “look beyond what you can see,” are the main morals of the story, as stated by ohmy.disney.com, I argue that neither should be the focus.

The main moral is that true love can and should be discovered as fast as possible. We try to exemplify this principle at BYU-I.

We all have heard the stories, especially as “BYU-I Do” students, of two love birds who meet and are engaged within a month.

This is clearly the ideal path, as Beauty and the Beast has shown us.

Timetoast.com estimated from the time Belle meets Beast, to the time she says “I love you,” a mere two weeks have passed. If that isn’t true love, then I don’t know what is.

Some critics of this belief may use Disney’s Frozen as an example of how things can go wrong when a relationship is rushed, as Anna is betrayed by her fiancé, Hans. However, so many other Disney films such as Cinderella, Tangled, Snow White and The Little Mermaid show such relationships ending in true love, so Frozen must be the exception to the rule.

One of my best friends and former mission companions is engaged and will be married April 21.

When he called me and told me he would be proposing, I was a little disappointed in him as he and his girlfriend had already been dating for a full month.

I’m sure she had been waiting for him to pop the question for a week, maybe two, but he must have just been intimidated by the enormity of the moment.

Another friend of mine here at BYU-I recently became engaged to someone she has been dating since the beginning of the semester, a whole two and half months. This is an even crazier example of people waiting longer than they should.

In an article from ABC News, Linda Waite, a professor of sociology at the University of Chicago, names financial security as one of the major reasons people delay their marriage, along with fear of divorce.

“The fact that a lot of these kids are children of divorce makes them cautious, it makes them scared, it makes them gun-shy,” Waite said.

While these are legitimate concerns, these people forget one major principle of marriage: true love. People should know almost immediately if they love someone because if they have to grow to love their significant other, then how can they know their love is true?

In Snow White the prince stumbles upon Snow White’s funeral. Without even meeting her and despite her recent death, he knew it was true love. It didn’t stop him and because of it, Snow White came back to life and they lived happily ever after.

In Cinderella, the prince and Cinderella dance during a ball, then she disappears randomly at midnight. He then began a kingdom-wide search for her in the name of true love. Even Frozen suggests that true love can be found immediately through a song, which makes it automatically true.

“Love is an open door, life can be so much more with you,” sang Anna after just meeting her presumed true love.

As so demonstrated by Disney, if true love is felt, then what is to hold you back from marriage and from your own “tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme?”

(Um, in case you couldn’t tell, this is satire.)