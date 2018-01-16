The sky is falling

This world is going to end soon.

I have pondered many things in my life since hearing of the passing of President Thomas S. Monson and have come to this conclusion.

Now, I have no idea how soon—not even the angels in heaven know that—but the signs of the times prophesied in the scriptures are coming to pass now more than ever. With that said, the Saints are going to be more susceptible to persecution.

Persecution against Latter-day Saints is nothing new—it is something that has been happening even before the Gospel was restored in 1830—so we as members of the Church need to get used to it because it is only going to get worse.

After pushing through The New York Times’ obituary of President Monson, I was outraged; President Monson deserved so much more than a list of the political issues he faced while leading the Church.

I wanted to throw my phone across the room, cross my arms and be angry at the world, but in that moment of complete anger, it dawned on me: All these political issues had been thrown in President Monson’s face while he was prophet, but instead of calling those political leaders to repentance, he faced the issues with love and compassion but still “did not bend” in his beliefs.

President Monson showed us how to act in moments of persecution. He showed us we must love our enemies and serve those who hate us.

I love how the Church handled The Book of Mormon Broadway musical. The musical makes fun of our faith in every subtle (and not-so-subtle) way possible, but what did President Monson do about it?

He didn’t come out and say, “We as members of the Church need to do everything we can to stop this musical.” Instead, the Church inserted an ad into the playbill to contact local missionaries for a free copy of the Book of Mormon if the audience members had any further questions.

I met a young man who read one of those ads after seeing the musical and later was baptized because he wanted to know more about the Book of Mormon.

Imagine if the Church decided to try and shut down the musical instead of defending our faith with love (and a bit of irony)?

We are blessed to live in a country where we have freedom of religion and freedom of speech. We must use these great gifts our inspired forefathers gave to us to defend what we know to be true.

Today, the beliefs of the Church and those of the world are growing more and more apart. With this, more instances will arise in which those who do not understand or who despise the Church will challenge our beliefs.

In these moments, we must defend our faith with confidence and compassion, just as our beloved prophet, President Monson, did.

May we all remember the good President Monson did for our Church. May we look to his example of love, service and compassion towards those who despitefully use and persecute us and may we be not afraid to defend the gospel of Jesus Christ when persecution does come.