The stages of midterms

It is heard in the library, the hallways, the apartments and The Crossroads: the undeniable fact that midterms are coming.

The semester seems to have just started, yet students find themselves sent to the Testing Center at the hands of their professors.

Midterms mark the middle break of the semester, and students may go through these stages as their midterms journey begins:

Stage One: Realization

The moment the student realizes that midterms are, in fact, coming up and there is no going back.

Students can try to deny it as much as they can, but midterms will creep up sooner than they would like to admit.



Stage Two: Cramming study sessions

Now that students have realized midterms are coming, it is time to do some last minute studying.

The question lies on what needs to be studied. It might be the right time to go back and look over old notes or PowerPoint presentations.

Stage Three: The meltdown

Studying this late in the semester will not be enough, and no matter how much students read, it will not make sense.

Hours have been dedicated, yet your brain stopped processing about two hours ago.

Step Four: Moment of weakness

The time has come when the extreme amount of studying is too much to handle. There is no reasonable answer at the time but to give up on studying forever.

Stage Five: Getting down to business

There was a moment of weakness, but it is time to get down to business. It was unreasonable to stop trying because that class has to be passed.

Stage Six: Freedom

It is all over and now things can go back to normal. No more long nights studying and memorizing, at least until finals week approaches.

Stage Seven: The results

Whether the grades were poor or good, students cleared the hurdle and life can move on like it was before.