The String Chamber Ensemble Strikes a Chord

For those who enjoy a unique style of classical music, a concert will be held by the String Chamber Ensemble on March 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Eliza R. Snow Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall.

“In its original sense chamber music referred to music composed for the home,” according to the Britannica Encyclopedia. Chamber music is unique because a smaller number of musicians performs in comparison with other types of ensembles.

to a group of 40 or fewer musicians performing for a smaller group, most often without a conductor, according to About Education’s webpage.

Meeting once a week under the direction of Dallin Hansen, the String Chambers Practicum is designed to give students the chance to learn how to effectively organize, perform music and rehearse, according to the BYU-Idaho website.

Divided into groups that practice both under coaching of a faculty member and independently, the ensemble performs classical works of Beethoven, Dvorak, Schumann and other composers, according to the String Chamber Ensemble’s page on BYU-I’s website.

Anna Rasmussen, a freshman studying music, said playing in the ensemble is a totally different way of playing compared to an orchestra.

She said even after playing her instrument for 12 years, the ensemble had the ability to push her to try new things and helped her grow.

When playing a piece almost perfectly or when she really gets into the music, “it’s almost like an adrenaline rush,” Rasmussen said.

Not including the time she takes for her other classes, Crista Guthrie, a senior studying music, said she spends an at least an hour practicing with her group and as an individual for the ensemble class each week.

Guthrie said most members of the class focus their performances on works from the late 19th century and early 20th century because of their characteristics which make them “really powerful and romantic.”

Guthrie said she has been a member of the ensemble since she first began attending BYU-I, as participation in the group is a requirement for her major.

Guthrie said she enjoys the opportunity to work with smaller groups presented by the ensemble and likes the open communication and chance to have more of a relationship with other musicians.