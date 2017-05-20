“Adulting” is essential to progession

This story was written by Joel Randall and Morgan Rezendes.

From free tutoring to graduation planners, BYU-Idaho has provided useful resources to facilitate student achievement and encourage scholarly excellence. Even the most experienced seniors have missed out on beneficial materials to study and use now to prepare for the future.

Without the right resources. the awkward transition from high school to college can be intimidating, and the idea of “adulting” a terrifying act.

“Adulting (verb): doing adult things and having adult responsibilities (i.e. paying your own bills, changing a tire, scheduling a doctor appointment by yourself, having a job, etc.),” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Viral posts have gone around on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and other various social media sites that we should have a required class that we take before we graduate high school that teaches us life skills, according to an article in Elite Daily.

“We are so dependent on our parents because we don’t know how else to live, and at the same time it’s a big indication that things are too hard for us to adjust to,” said Dylan Anderson, a sophomore studying software engineering.

BYU-I has a number of resources to help students, particularly millennials, learn how to become adults.

The David O. McKay Library, for example, has many neat features to give students the extra study materials to go above and beyond on that next homework assignment, as well as give enjoyment in a schedule of work and learning.

On the McKay Library webpage, users can search information in top databases such as EBSCOhost, JSTOR or ProQuest, as well as receive a free subscription to the Wall Street Journal.

Multimedia elements can also be accessed at no charge, such as streamable music and movies, from Les Misérables to The Hunger Games, and scholarly documentaries in between. These can be found in the “Videos” tab on the McKay Library website.

Whether students are failing a class or want to get ahead, BYU-I has free tutoring its students can utilize to better understand tricky concepts. Tutors are available both online and off, and can be scheduled at www.byui.edu/academic-support-centers/tutoring-center or through I-Plan.

BYU-I has several departments of tutoring, including the English Transitional Center (for English as a second language), the Reading Center (to better teach reading and interpreting skills) and the Presentation Practice Center (to help students practice speeches).

If students need help in writing, they can also go to the Writing Center on the McKay Library second floor, and no appointment is required to receive help.

Elizabeth Baird, a junior studying English, is a new tutor to the Writing Center.

“It gives you a new set of eyes, which when you’re writing a paper is just necessary as it is,” Baird said.

Spring Semester 2017 is the first semester Baird has worked at the Writing Center, and has realized the help this center gives to students.

“They can give you advice on structure, organization and grammar that you may not be able to get with just a friend,” Baird said.

For a higher score on that Shakespeare research paper, the Writing Center is a great place to receive feedback from knowledgeable and passionate English experts.

“It’s the best job on campus.” Baird said.

Another resource students have is help on career-planning and job searching. College has no use without real-world application, and resources have been set up to better prepare students for the real world of work.

At www.byui.edu/student-development, students can receive a wealth of knowledge for after-college applications, such as academic advising, internship information and even career preparation.

The “Academic Advising” tab alone shows eight-semester class plans, degree-specific advisors and how to use the Graduation Planner.

The Graduation Planer is linked to a student’s degree audit, to easily display what classes are still needed for graduation, according to the BYU-Idaho Advising website.

“The Grad Planner is an online tool designed to help you plan out your classes from your first semester through to graduation,” the website states. “Planning will help you graduate more efficiently.”

Several introduction or foundation classes already require a Grad Planner, but it is a useful tool if students have not yet analyzed where they stand in academic progress.

Who said learning had to be hard? BYU-I has many resources to make learning a more beneficial experience, and the more help we seek out, the higher the chance we will transition to an amazing post-grad career that applauds our superior performance.