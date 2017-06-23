The texting code: Can you keep up with it?

You just met the cutest guy or girl over the weekend and got their number. It’s time to reach out to them, but what do you say?

Do you use a smiley face? No, that’s too flirty. But if you don’t use emojis, will you seem boring? Do you put a period at the end of a sentence? Using one is grammatically correct, but does it make you seem too uptight?

The texting code between girls and guys is a delicate subject for many.

Are there universal truths to the texting code, or is it specific to each person?

Kassidi Gonthier, a sophomore studying English education, said the texting code differs according to each individual.

“My mom loves using emojis,” Gonthier said. “She won’t stop sending them to me. She tries to make up messages using just emojis.”

Ashlee Berrett, a sophomore studying elementary education, said the way people text says a lot about their current mood.

“When someone puts a period in their text, I feel like they are mad or annoyed with me,” Berrett said. “I always use exclamation points to show that I’m not mad.”

Are you someone who loves to use emojis?

Berrett said emojis make a difference in the way texts are perceived.

“I like how you can express yourself through emojis,” Berrett said. “I think that smiley faces are flirty. Winky faces are a little uncomfortable.”

Gonthier said she uses emojis when she is genuinely interested in the conversation.

“When I text a guy that I am willing to date or am dating and use emojis, it means something,” Gonthier said.