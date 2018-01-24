People keep eating Tide pods, forcing stores to child-proof their laundry detergent

Written by Luci Garner.

Teens all over the world are smothering social media with videos and pictures of the latest and not-so-greatest fad. They call it, the Tide Pod Challenge. The desire to become famous through social media has hit the point where people are biting into Tide laundry detergent pods.

Though it is unknown how the challenge started, Youtube is taking action to end it by prohibiting content that encourages eating this toxic detergent.

The challenge first started at the beginning of 2018. According to CNN, poison control centers received 39 such calls in the first 15 days of the new year.

Jimmy Kimmel, a comedic television host, compiled a series of videos, poking fun at the newest trend.

More and more people are being hospitalized because of the severe and toxic chemicals that are made to clean clothes rather than the internal organs of the human body.

According to ABC News, Tide Pods contain dangerous chemicals that, if ingested, can lead to life-threatening breathing problems, damage to the esophagus from the corrosive ingredients, burns, blood pressure changes and neurological symptoms, including loss of consciousness.

Because it is a serious health issue, people have turned to the media to mock the widespread challenge

Look at what you animals have done. They’ve locked up the Tide Pods. pic.twitter.com/skQlcpkoyQ — Nick (@StrenuousOrb) January 15, 2018

And what is the result?

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018

After all is said and done, the harmful laundry detergent is now boxed up in stores, keeping teens and young adults out of reach, rather than just little children. Challenges and trends come and go, and this challenge must go to maintain health and encourage more clean clothes.