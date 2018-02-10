The way to her heart this Valentine’s

Even though Valentine’s Day happens every year, people still struggle to plan the perfect date.

However, some students envision the perfect date with a special someone this Valentine’s Day.

Monica Pattillo, a freshman majoring in international studies, said she would love just spending time with her date to make her Valentine’s Day “a success” regardless of what they end up doing.

Austin Mangelson, a sophomore studying exercise physiology, said he mutually decided with his girlfriend on a dinner date and movie for Valentine’s Day, but it can still be very nerve-wracking.

“I would love to go out to dinner,” said Brooke Ericson, a senior studying web design and development. Ericson said she believes that food is “the way to a woman’s heart.”

Katharine Reese, a sophomore studying elementary education, agreed with Ericson that food must be part of the date.

Dinner is integrated into most of the responses received, but here are some other ideas for a Valentine’s date:

1. Recreate the first date

“A recreation of the first date can be sweet and cute,” said Emilee Krein, a sophomore studying mathematical sciences.

2. Cook a meal together

“Staying in to have a movie night and make dinner together would be great,” said Abbey Comer, a freshman studying music education composite.

3. Indoor movie night

An indoor movie night will save both of you from the wintry weather and some money, too.

“Making a blanket fort and watching a chick flick would be super fun,” said Jessica Moss, a sophomore studying event planning.

4.Walk around the Thomas E. Ricks Demonstration Gardens

“We could go on a walk in the gardens and eat dinner together,” said Sami Edgerton, a sophomore studying child development.

5. Stargazing

“Go out to a romantic spot and have a picnic under the stars,” said Hannah Wilkinson, a freshman studying mechanical engineering.

6. Do service

“I once did chocolate dipped strawberries with a date and then we took it around to people who did not have a date for Valentine’s, so it was showing them love on Valentine’s Day,” Moss said. “It was super cute.”

Krein said to find something that fits the other person’s personality.

“Valentine’s Day should be personal,” Krein said. “Find out more about what she would like to try, and make it happen.”