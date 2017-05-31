Written by Samantha Vanderwalker

Arches National Park is located in eastern Utah and hosts over one million visitors every year. Although the drive is long, breathtaking landscapes stand along the highway for miles. After driving through what seems like endless desert, visitors suddenly see green vegetation and unique rock formations dotting the land all around them. Double Arch, one of the first arch formations visitors can find, sits near the front of the park. Warped, dead trees and branches illustrate how the lack of water affects and limits life.

Ravens are often found eyeing visitors in hopes of being tossed a snack. After hiking uphill for almost an hour, there is Delicate Arch, the most iconic arch within the park. As you leave, you can take a look at Balanced Rock which appears to defy gravity on top of its pedestal.

