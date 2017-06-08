The Weekly Image: Yellowstone

Written by Nathan Jones

Yellowstone National Park. 3,471 square miles of natural beauty, only an hour and a half drive north of the BYU-Idaho campus. Bison, deer and even bears can be found roaming all throughout the scenic 142-mile loop, even occasionally stopping for a breather on the roads. The gushing water that rages down over more than 250 waterfalls throughout the park conveys a contrasting sense of power and peacefulness to the observer.

For the average college student, it is the perfect spontaneous weekend trip. There are so many options. Swimming spots, hiking trails of varying degrees of length and difficulty, visitor’s centers, souvenir shops and even campsites. The entrance fee can be reasonably split between passengers and it is a small price to pay for the chance to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience that is Yellowstone National Park.