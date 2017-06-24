They claim they were fired for praying

Two Muslim former employees filed a lawsuit against the United Parcel Service Inc. for allegedly changing company policy to get rid of Muslim employees.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations is representing former employees Abdullahi Dahir and Abdifatah Hassan in a lawsuit against UPS and Doherty Staffing Solutions, a workforce managing company.

“The UPS operations manager held a meeting and asked who wanted to pray,” Hassan said. “After we raised our hands, he said that he would replace all of us.”

According to the lawsuit, the manager allegedly said prayer breaks would no longer be permitted, and those who left their post to pray outside of scheduled breaks would be fired.

“Faced with losing his job or losing his religion, Mr. Hassan and other Somali Muslim workers were forced out of their employment at the UPS facility,” CAIR-MN said in a statement, according to StarTribune.

Susan Rosenberg, the UPS Public Relations Director, told LawNewz.com the company discovered no evidence that the alleged incident happened.

“Both UPS and Doherty Staffing Services … thoroughly investigated and found no evidence to support these allegations,” Rosenberg said. “The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission also found no cause for claims against UPS and dismissed the allegations.”

Amir Malik, civil rights director for CAIR-MN, announced the lawsuit, declaring that UPS allegedly used a policy change to target the Muslim portion of their employees, and DSS did nothing to stop this discriminatory action, according to Newsweek.

“There is no lawful reason for any company to stop Muslims from praying when previously that company had allowed such prayers in a manner that did not impact the workplace,” Malik said in a press release. “We believe that UPS Mail Innovations and Doherty Staffing Solutions withdrew this reasonable accommodation pretextually, in order to get rid of the Muslim employees.”