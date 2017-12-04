Things to do at a non-party school

This article and photos are by Frankie Canseco

Going to places located near or at BYU-Idaho and Rexburg can change a student’s perspective. People may think BYU-I and Rexburg are in the middle of nowhere, but they both have many gems. BYU-I provides great facilities: the I-Center gym, the Hart pool, the upper fields and ropes course to do activities. Rexburg and surrounding areas have many places to relieve stress from school. There is plenty of nature, a temple and older things that people do not see coming from bigger cities. Idaho is also home to sand dunes, the Teton river, etc. Here’s some advice to students: open your eyes and you will find hidden gems.