Things to do on the weekend

Here are some ideas for activities you can do around the Rexburg area.

The Temple

The temple is a good place to start. The temple is where some students find peace and are able to grow their faith in Jesus Christ.

R Mountain

One of the most popular things to do in Rexburg is to hike R Mountain, or the North Menan Butte. There are some steep parts, but it allows people to get to the top quicker. The view from the top is amazing, especially when the sun is rising or setting.

Bridge Jumping

With the warm weather approaching, a good way to cool down is to jump off a bridge into some water. There are plenty of bridges around Rexburg such as Chester, St. Anthony, etc.

St. Anthony Sand Dunes

Since there are no beaches in Idaho, the next best thing is the sand dunes. There are lots of things to do there, such as drive a dune buggy, build a fire or just hang out with friends.

If these places don’t work, remember Idaho is an outdoor state, so just drive outside the city, and there will be something to do.