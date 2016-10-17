Three easy games to try at your next game night

Game nights seem to be a favorite pass time of BYU-Idaho students, and that is not something that is likely to change. Next time you are invited to a game night, suggest one of these fun and unique activities.

Name That Tune

All you need is a device that plays music, according to playpartyplan.com.

Split the group into teams, depending on the size of the group multiple teams may work better than just two, according to playpartyplan.com. One person will play the songs. The first group to shout out the name or artist of that song will get a point for their team. The team will play until a certain amount of points are achieved, according to playpartyplan.com. Play each song on a playlist; a variety of different types of music is best, according to playpartyplan.com.

Honey, I Love You

The only things you need for this game is a group of people and a timer, according to youthgroupcollective.com.

Have the group stand in a circle facing one another, according to youthgroupcollective.com. Select one person as “it” and have them stand in the middle of the circle. The “it” person will pick someone in the circle and approach them. The “it” person then asks in a weird or funny way, “Honey, if you love me, won’t you please, please, smile?” according to youthgroupcollective.com. The person in the circle must keep eye contact with them, and without smiling reply, “Honey, I love you, but I just can’t smile,” according to youthgroupcollective.com. If they laugh or smile while replying they are the new “it” person. If not, the original “it” person must continue until they get someone to laugh or smile, according to youthgroupcollective.com.

Murder in the Dark

Things needed for this game include: a deck of cards and a dark room, according to kidspot.com.

Remove the jokers, aces, and kings from the deck of cards. Then replace one ace and one king back into the deck. The deck is then shuffled and dealt to everyone in the group, according to kidspot.com. Each card means something different. The person who is dealt the ace is the murderer. The person who is dealt the king is the police officer, according to kidspot.com. Next, turn the lights off and let everyone carefully walk around in the dark, according to kidspot.com. The murderer will then find their victims. In the dark with the rest of the players, the murderer will tap someone on their shoulder to signify that they are now the victims, according to kidspot.com. The victim, in the most dramatic way possible, will fall to the ground. When other players find the victim they will scream “Murder in the dark!” and the lights will turn back on, according to kidspot.com. It is the policeman’s job to try to figure out who the murderer is, according to kidspot.com.. If the policeman guesses correctly, the game is over. If the policeman is killed, the game is over. If the policeman guesses wrong, that person is out of the game and another round ensues, according to kidspot.com. The murderer should reveal their ace card at the end of the game, according to kidspot.com.

“Growing up I always played games with my family and it made me happy,” said Jillian Jordan, a sophomore majoring in general studies, said. “It’s fun to go to game nights here because it’s a good way to make friends and be social.”

There are multiple game night favorites; suggest these games for a successful game night experience.