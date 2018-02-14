Three new things that might be coming to Rexburg parks

Rexburg citizens met together Thursday, Feb. 8, to discuss the future of the community parks and trails.

Jay Bollwinkel, principal of MGB+A, the company overseeing these improvements, led the meeting. Maps of Rexburg and the existing trails covered the walls and similar maps covered the tables. Here are a few of the suggested improvements:

1. Trails that loop together

Rexburg is full of trails. However, many of these trails do not connect.

“We got a lot of input on trails in looping and connecting trails,” Bollwinkel said. “We’ve got a map that shows the gaps, and I really do believe that some of those gaps that are really important will get filled.”

The maps were recorded by Bollwinkel and his team in previous months.

Jacob Peterson, an employee of Premier Site Furniture, a company that builds outdoor amenities like picnic tables, said continuity on the trails would be beneficial to him and his family.

“It would be nice to go on longer walks instead of short stints,” Peterson said. “My wife has been training to go on longer runs this year, so if we had longer distances we could travel together, that would be beneficial to that.”

Peterson said uninterrupted trails would benefit walkers and bikers alike.

2. New Parks

Attendees discussed two parks in Rexburg: Porter Park and Smith Park. Peterson said those two parks are generally crowded with people.

The plan presented consisted of having a park within a half-mile radius to every resident of Rexburg. This means a total of 13 possible parks could be built in Rexburg. Peterson said he is skeptical Rexburg needs 13 parks.

According to the maps of Rexburg provided by Bollwinkel and his company, the south side of Rexburg does not have any parks within a half-mile radius of its residents.

Crystal Hill, a five-year resident of Rexburg, lives on the southwest side of town. She said she would like to have more parks near her home.

3. A Rec Center

Out of the many trail plans and new parks, building a recreational center was a high priority for some of the council members.

Hill said she would pay extra taxes to pay for a recreational center in Rexburg.

“That was the reason why I came. I want that so badly,” Hill said. “There needs to be more to do for families in the winter months.”

Bollwinkel said a plan for a recreation center would be presented to the City Council like all of the other plans for parks and looping trails, but he said the City Council would focus on less expensive projects first.

The plans and improvements will now be brought to the City Council who will prioritize them and begin working on five-year, 10-year and 20-year implications.