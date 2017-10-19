Three reasons to attend Rexburg’s Oktuberfest

On Oct. 20 at 4 p.m., Rexburg will be celebrating Oktuberfest host by Mayor Jerry Merrill. Here are top three reasons why you should attend.

Reason #1. Free root beer and french fries

Oktuberfest is known for its beer and bratwurst tradition, however, because the potato is the most famous tuber in Idaho, the festival will be celebrating the harvest of the potatoes, said Mayor Merrill in an interview with BYU-Idaho Radio.

Thus, free root beer and french fries will be served in this festival instead of beer and bratwurst.

Over a hundred brands of free root beer will be provided by The Root Beer Store in Sandpoint, Idaho. Businesses in the area have also been encouraged to bring their best french fries for sampling in the festival.

Reason #2. Bring the community together

The purpose of this event is to bring the community together; the college students and the local people, Merrill said, in an interview with BYU-Idaho Radio.

Most BYU-Idaho students come from a different place with different background and culture than Rexburg. Even though the potato harvest celebration and agricultural tradition are new to some students, Merrill encourages students to attend this event to learn more about Rexburg.

“You enjoy the area a lot more if you know the background and heritage of the area,” said Merrill, in an interview with BYU-Idaho Radio.

Reason #3. Family friendly

Admission to the event is free.

The event includes not only free food, but also games such as potato sack races and potato chucking, as well as a free professional photo booth, and possibly live music later into the event, said Merrill, in an interview with BYU-Idaho Radio.

Oil vats, BBQ grills, and ovens are also provided for residents to bring meat or poultry to grill with.

There will be an after-party dance at sunset for college students to enjoy as well.

To learn more about the full event details, check here.