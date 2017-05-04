Through the Door at BYU-Idaho

“Are they too far?”

“Am I in too much of a hurry?”

“Um, would it send the wrong message if I did this?”

Regardless of who you are, you may have thought some of these things while approaching a door and noticing someone is coming to the same door behind you.

BYU-Idaho students sometimes have a funny social quirk. Most people want to be so polite that sometimes it causes an awkward situation, or at least one that is humorous to consider.

“I hate when there is big, long lines for devotional and I don’t want to hold that door,” said David Bearden, a junior studying nursing. “Hot dang. Everyone’s coming and they don’t stop coming. There is a lot of other guys. Hot dang, someone else take the door.”

Bearden said that sometimes when he is walking with his female friend, she stops and waits for him to open the door for her.

“It can sometimes be awkward if a guy opens a door for a girl behind him and I’m behind her and I’m like, ‘Bro, I’m walking in too,'” he said. “‘Are you keeping the door open? Are you keeping it open now?’ Or he tries to cut me off, and I’m like, ‘I’ll walk in with you.'”

Laurel Ezell, a junior studying nursing, said this happens almost daily for her.

“There is a guy walking in front of me and he is probably a good 20 feet in front of me, so a good distance, and he opens the door for himself and then notices me behind him,” Ezell said. “So I see him do this little self struggle with himself on whether to keep the door open for me. So then he keeps the door open and then I have to do this like half-run because I don’t want him waiting for me.”

Ezell said this experience represents the over-politeness of BYU-I students.

If you are wondering if someone is too far or if you should open the door, a blog by Heather Pixely has good rule of thumb. She says, “If they are far away and taking their time and not looking at you, go ahead and close it behind you.”

“I think it was last semester and these guys were standing outside the MC,” said Peyton Harmon, a freshman studying computer science. “I think they were having a competition or something with each other to see who could have more people walk through their door.”

Harmon said guys had sheets with them and they were keeping score on them.

“It was funny,” he said. “I didn’t expect it, but I thought it was an odd thing to have a competition over. I can’t remember what door I went through, but I remember they cheered for me.”

Sarah McCance, a sophomore studying biology, said she would rather people hold doors and try to help someone out than not. When on other campuses, she felt like no one really cared, even if her hands were full.

McCance said she doesn’t think she touched a door handle at BYU-I until she went home to her apartment.

“If I am holding a door for a guy, then it is different than holding a door open for a girl,” said Ephraim Tripp, a freshman studying physics. “If they are pretty close, then you just stand there and hold it. It’s not the same way you hold it for girls. You stand there and it’s more welcoming. It’s more of a bro thing, like you hold it just enough for them to grab it.”

