Time for a wake up call regarding rape

Devan MacCabe, a 23-year-old man and BYU-Idaho student, was charged with felony video voyeurism Jan 21.

This incident brought up painful feelings I felt impressed to share.

I never particularly enjoyed being babysat. I was an independent child, and I preferred to look after myself.

That never happened, so I succumbed to having babysitters.

My mom found me a loving babysitter who let me watch movies all day and eat all the junk food I wanted.

It seemed perfect.

What people don’t know is that as a 7-year-old, I was sexually assaulted by the little brother of my babysitter.

I never talked about it, and I definitely did not inform my parents about the situation.

I kept it locked inside for years.

As time went on and when I arrived at college, I saw so many women speaking out about their assault, and I felt encouraged.

I finally sought out help from a counselor, addressed the problem and got help.

Then the town where I had seen strength and growth, when it came to sexual assault, blindsided me.

I have never been more disappointed than when I read the Facebook comments on the Devan MacCabe story Scroll posted.

Some of the comments made me sick to my stomach:

“I feel for him. This guy needs understanding and empathy.”

“He is a great kid! People make mistakes!”

“It’s sickening to see how easily people are condemning this man.”

I was sick because of what those comments meant. Those comments meant rape culture is alive and well in Rexburg.

“People in a rape culture think about the persistence of rape as ‘just the way things are,’” according to the Women Against Violence Against Women website.

Before you tell me that’s not what’s happening here, let me say I realize that he did not rape anyone. But rape culture goes beyond rape — it is for any sexual crime.

“When society normalizes sexualized violence, it accepts and creates rape culture,” according to wavaw.ca.

Rexburg was my home away from home. Now, I am scared to live in Rexburg.

I am scared that when we underestimate people, that is when we get hurt. I am scared that deviant sexual behaviors are being justified and accepted.

According to The Huffington Post, “1 in 4 women experience sexual assault on campus.”

This behavior cannot be ignored. It cannot be justified. It cannot be overlooked.

I deserve to feel safe in my own community. This will not happen unless we stop excusing bad behavior.

We as a community need to stop.

Stop making excuses. Stop letting the perpetrators become the victim. Stop ignoring sexual assault.

Let those Facebook comments be Rexburg’s wake up call.

When has it ever been OK to condone forcefully taking away a woman’s virtue?Never.

If we really want to be the change that we see in the world, then we need to step up and do something.

Wake up, Rexburg. It’s time.