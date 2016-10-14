Time and place announced for Evan McMullin’s Rexburg visit

Presidental candidate, Evan McMullin, will hold a meet and greet in Rexburg on Saturday, Oct. 15.

McMullin will be in the community room at the Madison Library District. The meet and greet will be from 10 a.m. until noon, according to McMullin’s Facebook page.

The event will also be live-streamed through Facebook live, according to McMullin’s Facebook page.

In a recent poll it showed Clinton and Trump tied at 26 percent and McMullin close behind with 22 percent, according to deseretnews.com.

McMullin declared his candidacy for President of the United States on August 8, 2016, according to evanmcmullin.com.

“In a year where Americans have lost faith in the candidates of both major parties, it’s time for a generation of new leadership to step up,” McMullin said, according to evanmcmullin.com. “It’s never too late to do the right thing, and America deserves much better than either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton can offer us. I humbly offer myself as a leader who can give millions of disaffected Americans a better choice for President.”