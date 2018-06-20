Tito Momen and his journey from Muslim to Mormon

The College of Education and Human Development will have a forum with Tito Momen on Thursday, June 21.

The event will focus on Momen and his novel My Name Used to be Muhammad: The True Story of a Muslim Who Became a Christian. The book is about how Momen was raised Islamic in Nigeria and was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints later in his life.

The decision to get baptized came at the price of his family and freedom.

“For that, he was branded an infidel and reported to the authorities,” according to Deseret News. “After being arrested on unrelated charges, he was persecuted for his Christian beliefs and spent 15 years in prison.”

He will share his story.

“I am excited to hear his story and why he decided to make the tough decision to join the church,” said Matt Pugh, a junior studying history.

The forum will begin at 2 p.m. in the Hinckley Chapel.