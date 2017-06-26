To stay or to go? Is traveling safe?

It’s probably safe to say there are not very many people out there who want to stay put in the same town their whole lives. Even people who never move will probably take a vacation.

But in light of recent terrorist attacks, it could leave one wondering: Is it safe to travel? Or even, should one travel?

On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert. On June 3, in London, England, a terrorist attack killed six people at London Bridge and Borough Market. Recently, on June 19, a man was killed and at least 10 wounded near a Mosque in London.

It is starting to seem like England is becoming more and more of a hot spot for terrorist attacks — but so is much of Europe.

KCCI news, a local news station in Des Moines, has on their website a list of terrorist attacks that have recently occurred all across Europe. Similar to what happened with 9/11 these attacks have served in getting a country to come together and, be better prepared to prevent further attacks.

“It has definitely brought the population together,” said Hosanna Robertson, a citizen living in England and a criminology student at the University of Wolverhampton in England. “People have shown greater interest in government voting laws to make sure justice is done and safety is in place for the future.”

Nathan Williams, a BYU-Idaho advisor on the Religious European Tour for Fall Semester 2017 and a faculty member in the religion department, said the Church has certain travel policies that help keep those who are traveling safe.

“There are all kinds of precautions that go into it, so if we do end up going on these trips, there is a degree of safety,” Williams said.

He said there are places they do not go, such as Turkey, because of the level of political instability that would make it unsafe. So, for him, traveling with a BYU-I group is something he feels comfortable doing.

Robertson said that, in Europe, people are more nervous to travel now, especially to big cities.

“But most are still willing to continue traveling and having vacations,” Robertson said. “People don’t want the terrorists to win by taking away our freedom.”