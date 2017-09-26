Too many credits? Drop it like it’s hot

When a friend of mine told me she registered for 21 credits last Spring Semester, my jaw dropped. Frankly, I thought she was insane and naive, thinking she could handle it.

If taking 21 credits in one semester didn’t sound crazy enough, she worked a part-time job and competed in two softball teams on campus.

Maybe you’re not taking on that much, but you might feel overwhelmed — typing up an essay until three in the morning, waking up early for a custodial job or slamming your head against your laptop because you have to do another discussion board assignment.

If you dread feeling this way for the whole semester, I might have a remedy. It’s called, “drop a class.”

This remedy comes with a warning label. Side effects may include, but are not limited to: losing funds, such as, Pell Grants or scholarships; earning a “W” grade, if you drop a class after the drop deadline; adding an extra semester to your grad plan; and feeling regret, because you have to pass the class at some point for your major.

I know this sounds like the side effects outweigh the benefits, but hear me out.

Fall Semester 2016, I registered for my usual 15 credits, but this time I felt spread thin more than ever. I could never give my undivided attention to one thing.

Sitting in class I worried about work, at work I worried about school and at both I asked myself how in the world I would find time serving in a church calling, eating, sleeping, etc.

Instead of planning how to complete all my assignments, I found myself planning which assignments to skip, so I could find time for bigger projects. Genius, right? I don’t recommend it.

I played this game for about a month before I forfeited and dropped a three credit science class.

In previous semesters, I always registered with a minimum of 14 credits. Clicking the drop button on my laptop sent shame sinking deep into my gut.

However, after a few weeks I noticed when I clocked in for work, I didn’t mentally check out; when I attended class, I wasn’t absent minded; and when I served at church, it actually felt like a day of rest.

The initial sense of shame transformed into a sense of success, but dropping a class is not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Remember that friend who loaded her semester with 21 credits? As much as I hate to admit it, she pushed through and passed all her classes.

I wish I could say she had some kind of magic trick up her sleeve, but it’s actually no secret. She knew what she could handle.

So if you think you can handle the work load of 15, 18 or 21 credits, then be my guest. Just know your limits.

Before you decide to drop the class, weigh out the pros and cons. Ask yourself how it will effect financial aid, scholarships, extracurricular activities or work.

If you have questions about drop deadlines, search “academic deadlines” on the university’s website.

Don’t let me discourage you from taking 21 credits, but don’t discount the option of dropping a class.