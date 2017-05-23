Top five coolest places to visit on Campus

Who would’ve known that the BYU-Idaho campus has so many different places to visit? Maybe some of these locations you have never even heard of.

Here’s the special scoop on the best study spots, places to take a date and overall coolest spots on campus. Check them out today.

1. Wildlife Museum.

It is located in the Benson Building, room 218. The Wildlife Museum has a great display of wildlife animals from across the globe.

Some of the animals include lions, zebras and hippos, among others.

Tour guides are available Monday through Friday, except on holidays.

2. Geology Museum.

The natural science museum, which includes an aquarium, has a wide variety of rocks and fossils, an arrowhead collection, and a seismology center for measuring earthquakes that have occurred all over the globe.

The museum is located in the Romney Building.

3. Grandin printing press.

It is located in the McKay Library. This reproduction of the original Grandin printing press is on display for students to enjoy its history and the work it accomplished.

Egbert Bratt Grandin used the original printing press to print the first edition of the Book of Mormon.

4. Greenhouses.

The greenhouses in the Benson Building hold a variety of plant life.

Many students studying horticulture and plant life grow and cultivate plants on campus.

The jungle greenhouse includes a small waterfall and various cacti.

5. Special Collections and Archives.

The “Treasures from the Archives” exhibit is located in the McKay Library and includes special collections from the archives. Some of these items include, early Mormon artifacts, pages from the Koran and a replica of the Gutenberg Bible.

More information about these locations and their available hours can be accessed on the BYU-Idaho website.