Defining the relationship, or DTR, is a common step in dating at BYU-Idaho.
Couples use this step to talk about where their relationship is at and where they want it to go. This typically leads the relationship down one of three paths: a deeper relationship, the dreaded friend zone, or the awkward “who are you/we’re just not going to talk again?” stage.
This map is designed to help couples find that perfect place for them to define their relationship, and with any luck, begin down their own path to eternal marriage.
We, the Campus editors, want to give special recognition to the students of the Thomas E. Ricks Horticulture Demonstration gardens who make them beautiful. We love and appreciate the gardens.
We are not alone in this. Countless couples take advantage of the gardens to express their feelings to each other, express their lack of feelings for each other and even make (or deny) eternal commitments.
We do not intend to poke fun at the gardens, rather draw attention to the great things in the gardens with a twist.
Good luck on your next DTR.
1. Gazebo
This landmark is most easily accessible coming from the Taylor building and turning left. It is perfectly secluded by beautiful trees that also create that romantic feel you’re searching for. If things go wrong, there are two escape routes.
2. Discount Italy
Is it your significant other’s dream to travel? Why not take a trip to Italy for free? Discount Italy is so beautifully put together, they won’t even know their still in the states. There is clear, black water flowing and no bird poop. Don’t come to this beautiful spot in anything less than a tux. Three escape routes from here, four if you know parkour.
3. Spirit Garden
The Spirit Garden has a modern look and is perfect for the confident couple. Because it is so spacious, feel free to invite friends and family and make the whole thing official right then and there. Plus, photographers can hide behind nearby plants or waterfalls. Beware of bird poop ruining the moment, but no worries, there are three escape routes.
4. Swan Pond
The Swan Pond is accessed by passing through two wooden gazebos on each side to set the mood. To the left is a magical pond filled with breathtaking, clear, dark-green murky water. There is a lone table just a few steps from the pond, perfect for deep conversations. No worries if things go south, there are three escape routes.
5. Patsy’s Porch
Patsy’s Porch is no stranger to people pursuing persons. If you want minimal preparation or planning, Patsy’s Porch is possibly the most predictable place to pick. With the pretty paint and precious porch, pairs may ponder a prospective perspective. If plans go poorly, do not panic. Providentially there’s a PokeStop for pouting, passionate Pokemon Go players, plus four possible escape paths.