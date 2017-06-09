Defining the relationship, or DTR, is a common step in dating at BYU-Idaho.

Couples use this step to talk about where their relationship is at and where they want it to go. This typically leads the relationship down one of three paths: a deeper relationship, the dreaded friend zone, or the awkward “who are you/we’re just not going to talk again?” stage.

This map is designed to help couples find that perfect place for them to define their relationship, and with any luck, begin down their own path to eternal marriage.

We, the Campus editors, want to give special recognition to the students of the Thomas E. Ricks Horticulture Demonstration gardens who make them beautiful. We love and appreciate the gardens.

We are not alone in this. Countless couples take advantage of the gardens to express their feelings to each other, express their lack of feelings for each other and even make (or deny) eternal commitments.

We do not intend to poke fun at the gardens, rather draw attention to the great things in the gardens with a twist.

Good luck on your next DTR.