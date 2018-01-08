Top three study tips for college students

The goal to get good grades in every class can be daunting. In college, since there is a lot of material to learn, it is important to put in the right time and effort to study effectively.

According to US News, college professors require students to study an average of 26 hours a week. With putting that many hours into studying, it is important that time is not wasted.

US News reported many theories have emerged with new techniques and habits to help students remember their material. Oddly enough, some of the best study tips are some of the simplest.

Here are the top three tips to study more effectively:

Write it down

For college students, a majority of the work is done digitally. Many textbooks, tests, and assignments are available online. However, studying from a digital screen may not be the most effective way to remember the material.

“The number one thing for studying is to write it down,” said Michelle Meade, a faculty member in the Communication Department. “It involves different elements to get your brain engaged, it will commit things to memory and help your comprehension.”

Read it out loud

This may not be an option in all locations, such as the second floor of the library, but studies have shown how reading something out loud actually enhances the learning experience.

According to Newser, the University of Waterloo tested the effectiveness of reading something out loud compared to reading silently, having someone else read to them and hearing a recording of themselves reading the same material. They found the most effective way to commit something to memory was to read it out loud.

According to Waterloo professor, Colin M. MacLeod said creating a word with an active element, such as speaking out loud, it will make it more memorable.

Find a quiet study area and try reading things out loud. If possible, read it to another person and test your knowledge by answering any questions they might have.

Sleep on it

Although it may be tempting to push off study until the last minute, this can be a big risk because a student is less likely to remember all the information from one sitting. The best way to guarantee information retainment is to be constantly learning.

“The best way to learn something is through a slow and steady progression,” said Jon Johnson, a professor at BYU-I teaching foundation classes, “Most students prefer to just cram; they want to learn everything in one day and take the test that day, so if I could give any advice for studying, I would say sleep on it.”

A good study session does not have to be complicated. A simple and constant flow of information will help the learning process.