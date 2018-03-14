Toys R Us closing all 800 of its remaining U.S. stores

Toys R Us announced it will close all of its remaining 800 stores in the United States due to failed efforts to repaying its billions of dollars in debt.

According to The Washington Post, this tragedy will result 33,000 Toys R Us employees losing their jobs.

Although Toys R Us has held its place in the retail world for 60 years, its competitors have exhausted their sales efforts, the Washington Post stated. Customers are gravitating towards the low prices of other competitors such as Amazon, Walmart and Target.

Toys R Us is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey. According to the Washington Post, the company filed for bankruptcy last year citing $7.9 billion in debt while having only $6.6 billion in assets.