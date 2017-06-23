Trump addresses Ramadan

President Donald Trump released a statement giving his best wishes to Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.

May 26 marked the beginning of the month of Ramadan, a month of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts for the Muslim faith.

“At its core, the spirit of Ramadan strengthens awareness of our shared obligation to reject violence, to pursue peace and to give to those in need who are suffering from poverty or conflict,” Trump said inhis statement.

These remarks came after Trump’s international trip focused on peace and unity during a time of intense terrorist actions.

“I reiterate my message delivered in Riyadh: America will always stand with our partners against terrorism and the ideology that fuels it,” Trump said in his statement letter. “During this month of Ramadan, let us be resolved to spare no measure so that we may ensure that future generations will be free of this scourge and able to worship and commune in peace.”

For the month of Ramadan, some Muslims broke their fast outside Trump Tower in protest of the immigration policies and negative bias against Islam, according to The Daily Mail.

“Everyday, American Muslims are confronted with bigotry and hate while commuting to work and school, applying for jobs, practicing their faith and simply living their lives,” said Anu Joshi, deputy director of the New York State Immigrant Action Fund, according to Press TV.