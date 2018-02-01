Trump and Palestine: Department of State cuts UNRWA funding by half

On Jan. 16, the Department of State announced in a press briefing it would withhold over half the aid it planned to give the U.N. agency that serves Palestinians. The Department of State announced it would provide $60 million to the U.N. Relief and Welfare Agency but is withholding $65 million for now.

The Department of State said the UNRWA needed to make some unspecified changes, according to the briefing. The UNRWA “has provided social services — education, health, social welfare and other services — to Palestinians since 1947,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

The U.S. is the largest donor to the UNRWA, according to BBC.

On Jan. 2, President Donald Trump tweeted: “It’s not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue.”

The Department of State announced it would withhold funding two weeks later.

“In light of the travel ban that happened last year, it seems almost typical that Trump would do something rash … and seemingly discriminatory,” said Ansalee Morrison, a senior studying English, when asked about the Palestinian aid cut.

Wasel Abu Youssef, executive committee member for the Palestine Liberation Organization, criticized the decision and said it was a deliberate effort to deny Palestinians’ rights, according to Reuters.

Yousseff also linked this funding cut to Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Dec. 6, 2017, according to Reuters. Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and announced a plan to move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv, according to The New York Times.

Since 1948, the United States, among other sovereign nations, have taken a neutral stance on the issue of Israel’s capital. Trump said this change in policy was “a long overdue step to advance the peace process,” according to The New York Times.

“It would be folly to assume that repeating the exact same formula would now produce a different or better result,” Trump said during his speech in the Diplomatic Reception Room after the recognition.

On Jan. 27, Palestinians held a mock trial for Trump and Vice President Pence in the streets of the Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem, according to The Jerusalem Post. The trial involved hanging effigies of Trump and Pence in nooses and then burning them.

BBC informed that Palestinians and UNRWA employees have protested in streets of refugee camps, holdings signs that read, “Dignity is Priceless.”