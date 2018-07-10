Trump announces nomination for Supreme Court

President Donald Trump announced Brett Kavanaugh as his nomination for the vacant Supreme Court seat on July 9.

The vacancy occurred after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement from the court earlier this month. Trump had narrowed down his selection to three potential nominees including Kavenough, along with Amy Coney Barrett and Raymond Kethledge all of which are currently serving as federal judges, according to The Independent.

Kavanaugh currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and previously served as a law clerk to Justice Kennedy, according to The Independent.

Kavanaugh still must go through confirmation hearings before his nomination is sent to the Senate for a vote. If the Senate votes in the affirmative only then can he be formally appointed to the court.

Republicans control the majority in the Senate and will likely confirm the President’s choice quickly and without much delay before the midterm elections in November that could potentially flip the majority to the Democrats who have opposed Kavenough for the position, according to The Atlantic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said confirmation hearings will take place in September or October, according to ABC News.

