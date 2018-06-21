Trump meets with Kim Jong-un

President Donald Trump met with Kim Jong-un in a June 12 summit at the Capella Resort in Singapore to discuss North Korea’s nuclear program.

According to USA Today, the two leaders had been planning to meet since March 8. The goal was to discuss peace between the nations and prevent North Korea from going through with their nuclear plans.

According to NBC News, however, during this meeting, Trump held back on talking about “war games” because he believed it would shed a bad light on a good faith negotiation and that it would be very expensive, according to NBC News.

“Under the circumstances that we’re negotiating a very comprehensive complete deal, I think it is inappropriate to be having war games,” Trump said during the summit.

According to NBC News, however, while the negotiation did not include anything to do with North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, they signed an agreement to symbolize progress toward goodwill and peace.

According to CBS News, the agreement included the following:

1. To build new U.S. and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea relations in accordance with the desires of both countries for peace and prosperity.

2. The U.S. and the DPRK will build a stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.

3. The DPRK will work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

4. The U.S. and the DPRK will commit to recovering remains of Prisoners Of War and those Missing In Action.

According to NBC News, while Trump was praised throughout Asia for his efforts, he drew attention from critics back in the U.S. because he spoke highly of Kim, one of the world’s most brutal dictators.

According to NBC News, Trump praised Kim and defended his personal human rights. “You know why?” Trump said when asked why he defends Kim. “Because I don’t want to see a nuclear weapon destroy you and your family.”

North Korean defectors were not happy with the outcome of the summit but expressed hope for Trump, according to CBS News.

“Maybe he was thinking about America’s national interests first, or forgot the contents of his address before the National Assembly in Seoul last year,” said Park Sanghak, a North Korean defector, according to CBS News.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in wants to see a more concrete plan on denuclearization, according to CBC News.

“It’s necessary for North Korea to present far more concrete denuclearization plans, and I think it’s necessary for the United States to swiftly reciprocate by coming up with comprehensive measures,” Moon said, according to CBC News.

This is not the first time North Korea has said they would work toward denuclearization. According to Bloomberg, North Korea has promised to denuclearize before but never followed through.