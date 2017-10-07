Trump new tax cuts to improve American economy

On Sept. 27, President Donald Trump announced a massive tax cut that could fortify the United States into an economic boom or sink it further into debt.

According to a press conference held in Indianapolis, on Sept. 27, Trump described the major changes that would be made to the current tax code. The new tax code would lower the taxes placed on American households and businesses to generate more jobs within the country.

“The (tax cuts) I have just described represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reduce taxes, rebuild our economy and restore America’s competitive edge … finally,” Trump said during the conference.

David Barrus, the Economics Department chair at BYU-Idaho, said each citizen of the nation has the responsibility to pay taxes to the government and each citizen is placed within an income tax bracket.

Barrus also said a person’s income determines their placement in the bracket and the bracket determines the weight of the tax. Tax cuts can reduce the rates at which citizens are taxed.

“That means that it’s less money going to the government and more money staying in the pockets of individuals and businesses,” Barrus said. “And those individuals and businesses get to choose what they do with their money.”

Barrus said these tax cuts will expand the job market as businesses have more money to hire employees. That would create more job opportunities for graduating college students. College students might see the benefits once they begin to pay income taxes.

However, in an article written by Time, there is still a fear that these tax cuts could throw the country into greater debt. The skepticism comes from the fact that the government will not receive enough money with the tax cuts to pay off the trillion dollar deficit.

Brandon Woolsey, a sophomore studying biology, expressed his thoughts on the possibility of the country falling deeper into debt.

“You know, I honestly think that we’re in so much debt that we won’t ever see it paid off,” Woolsey said.

Barrus said when more money is in the hands of the people, they spend more money, companies hire more employees and more economic growth occurs. He said that if Trump’s tax reform stays for a period of years, then more economic growth could be seen as more citizens have more money that pay taxes from higher brackets.

If the government can reign in the spending, Barrus said, then this would permit the government to have the needed money to pay off the debt.

Barrus said it is still unsure how this tax reform will affect the national debt or the economics of the nation. Only time will tell whether Trump’s tax cuts will help the country or hurt it more.