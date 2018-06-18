Trump orders creation of Space Force

In a meeting Monday, June 18, President Donald Trump announced the creation of a new military branch, which he referred to as the “Space Force.”

In a video from NBCNews, Trump ordered the Department of Defense and the Pentagon to begin creating a sixth branch of the armed forces.

“My administration is reclaiming America’s heritage as the world’s greatest space-faring nation,” Trump said. “The essence of the American character is to explore new horizons and to tame new frontiers.”

The president said it was a matter of national security, that it was not enough to have American astronauts, but that America needed dominance in space.

“Our nation of pioneers still yearns to conquer the unknown,” Trump said, saying there were workers and scientists standing ready to create new spacecrafts.

Jerry Hendrix, a retired Navy captain and defense analyst, told The Washington Post that Trump cannot create a full-fledged, independent Space Force without a congressional act, but he could create an interim force that falls under the Air Force.

Trump said Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, would oversee the creation of the Space Force.

Dunford’s office told The Washington Post that they would work closely with the Defense Department and Congress to implement Trump’s order.