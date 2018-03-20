Trump plans to end opioid epidemic with death penalty

According to AP news, “President Donald Trump brandished the death penalty as a fitting punishment for drug traffickers fueling the opioid epidemic” on Monday, March 20.

“This isn’t about nice anymore,” Trump said in an interview. “This is about winning a very, very tough problem and if we don’t get very tough on these dealers it’s not going to happen folks. I want to win this battle.”

President Trump said a punishment similar to that given to a murderer should be given to a drug dealer whose product can kill thousands.

Trump said the administration will work to cut the number of opioid prescriptions that are filled by one-third within three years.