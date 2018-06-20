Trump signs executive order to stop family separation at the border

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order ending family separation at the border after recent backlash pressured the administration into changes to the policy.

“I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I’m sure,” Trump told reporters at the White House today, June 20.

Trump originally had said his hands were tied until Congress reached a decision, but flip-flopped that decision this morning, CNN reported.

“Under current law, we have only two policy options to respond to this massive crisis,” Trump said yesterday. “We can either release all illegal immigrant families and minors who show up at the border from Central America or we can arrest the adults for the federal crime of illegal entry. Those are the only two options, totally open borders or criminal prosecution for law-breaking.”

