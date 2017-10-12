Trump tries for third revision of travel ban

On Sept. 24, President Trump signed a travel ban against eight countries, six of which are majority Muslim.

The current travel ban is the third revision the Trump administration has issued. The Supreme Court has yet to vote on the current draft of the ban.

“Making America safe is my number one priority,” President Trump tweeted after the announcement of the ban’s third revision. “We will not admit those into our country we cannot safely vet.”

The travel ban is intended to prevent terrorists from entering the U.S. by restricting those who can enter. The travel ban includes Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia with the new addition of Chad, North Korea and Venezuela.

Unlike the previous proclamations concerning the travel ban, in which the provisions were only temporary, the newest ban is aimed to be permanent. However, also unlike the previous bans, the countries listed are given the ability to have their bans lifted if certain requirements are met.

According to the proclamation, the eight countries named, “remain deficient at this time with respect to their identity-management and information-sharing capabilities, protocols, and practices. In some cases, these countries also have a significant terrorist presence within their territory.”

The goal is to prevent terrorists from entering the U.S., however, Trent Rose, a professor of political science at BYU-Idaho, sees it differently.

“Look at the last 17 years,” Rose said. “How many shooters have you had that were American citizens versus Muslim terrorists? … It’s not even close.”

The ban will affect more than just the alleged terrorists.

“(It’s) particularly discriminating against refugees,” Rose said. “Refugees are coming from Syria. A lot of people in this country are open to them coming here and being able to serve them.”

Whether the refugees are accepted into the country or not American citizens will be affected. “I think the answer is, bring the refugees in even if there is a little bit of risk.”

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are also personally affected by this revision. Leaders encourage the LDS members to get involved in the refugee efforts.

In the April conference of 2016 members were given a charge by Linda K. Burton, Relief Society General President to, “Prayerfully determine what you can do—according to your own time and circumstance—to serve the refugees living in your neighborhoods and communities” said Linda K. Burton, Relief Society general president, in the April 2016 general conference.

In that conference, Elder Patrick Kearon, a member of the Seventy, agreed with Sister Burton.

“There are an estimated 60 million refugees in the world today, which means that 1 in every 122 humans … has been forced to flee their homes, and half of these are children,” Elder Kearon said. “It is shocking to consider the numbers involved and to reflect on what this means in each individual life. … Under the direction of the First Presidency, the Church is working with 75 organizations in 17 European countries.”

The Church also created the refugee relief organization “I was a stranger,” designed to help assist with refugee relief efforts.

Members of the Church and people around the world wait for the result of the travel ban. According to the New York Times, the changes are to take effect on Oct. 18.