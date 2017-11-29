Trump to visit with LDS church leaders during visit to Utah

President Donald Trump is expected to meet with officials of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday, Dec. 4 during his visit to Salt Lake City, UT.

KUTV of Salt Lake City reported it is not known which church officials will meet with Trump, but the White House will make an official announcement today.

Trump will be in Salt Lake City to announce the reduction of two national monuments: The Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears.

More updates will follow after the White House makes it’s official announcement.