Reality check: Trump finishes first 100 days

As President Donald Trump’s 100 days in office comes to a close, students and professors give their opinion of how Trump has been so far in his presidency.

Back in January, Scroll ran a Twitter poll after Trump was sworn in as president, on how confident students were going to be in Trump’s first 100 days. The poll found that 30 percent of students felt confident, 25 percent felt neutral and 45 percent felt unconfident.

After Trump’s first 100 days, Scroll released another poll on Twitter, asking students on how satisfied they were with the first 100 days. After his first 100 days, 18 percent of students felt satisfied, where 30 percent felt confident before; 30 percent felt neither satisfied or undecided, where 25 percent felt neutral to begin with; and 52 percent felt unsatisfied now, where 45 percent did not feel confident at the beginning of the 100 days.

Students and professors were asked how they feel about Trump’s presidency now.

“He hasn’t fulfilled everything he promised,” said Emma Greene, a freshman studying communication. “He said he would get rid of Obamacare and then when he came down to it, he said no one knew how hard it was to appeal. He also cared more about the chocolate cake he ate while bombing Syria than the actual bombing. I feel like he didn’t think about the future repercussions that the U.S. could face.”

While in office for the first 100 days, presidents can feel the pressure of getting their agenda completed as soon as possible. On April 18 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Trump said, “No administration has accomplished more in the first 90 days,” according to whitehouse.gov.

Considering the statement was just mere opinion, The Denver Post fact checked Trump’s claim. According to the denverpost.com, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration was the most successful, with 76 bills passed. Trump has only passed 28 bills, making his statement a false claim.

Tanner Hansen, a senior studying political science said that there is a worry towards Trump’s popularity, that it might wear out and people will get tired of the rhetoric he proclaimed through his campaign.

“People change all the time; their minds change all the time. Our flavor of ice cream and what we are going to watch on Netflix is going to change all the time. The question is, if he does still want to build the wall and go through with the health care, is he going to be able to change and adapt his rhetoric to be more popular?”

“As a candidate, he didn’t really ever lay out a policy,” said Matt Miles, a history, geography and political science professor at BYU-Idaho. “It’s been hard for him to get stuff through Congress. Something that makes Trump unique is that he is governing with the executive order, which is very unusual for a president in his first 100 days. Usually, in your first 100 days, you have a cooperative Congress. You will usually have at least half the senate on board with the president.”

When using executive order, the president will use the executive branch’s power to push a bill through, bypassing Congress, according to federalregister.gov. Trump did this multiple times during his first 100 days. An example would be the immigration ban. It was pushed through quickly which led many people and states to question its constitutionality, stated kalw.org.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Washington, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Massachusetts and Hawaii will be taking Trump to court to overturn the ban.

“Since Trump came in wanting to get stuff done through executive order, most of what he did has been challenged or overturned in court,” Miles said. “It’s unclear whether any of that will stand up over time.”

Miles explained that in the first 100 days, a president has a set agenda for the next four years. Since Trump has to face opposition such as a difficult Congress and low approval ratings, it has been hard to accomplish things on his agenda.

“For example, the repeal of Obama care,” Miles said. “He tried it, he failed. He blames whoever he blames. And now he has to start all over again to try and make that happen.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, Trump has only accomplished 10 of the 38 promises he made for his first 100 days. The most prominent move has been his green light on building the wall.

“He’s had the attitude of ‘help yourself before anyone else,’” said Grace Judd, a freshman studying English. “Trump takes things and does the extreme. He is super black and white. The thing is that I just don’t like Trump. It doesn’t matter what you do, it’s who you are as a person.”