Turn off the lights at night

10 p.m. It’s a clear night. Not a cloud in the sky. Look up. Look at the other world at a 90-degree angle from the direct line of sight.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality encourages Idaho citizens to participate in activities that help the environment, including turning lights off at night.

Lights affect the visibility of the night sky, not only for taking pictures but also for looking at the stars.

For example, there is a noticeable difference looking at the stars in the city compared to the countryside. This is because of light pollution.

Even the lights from a football field miles away can affect the visibility of the stars.

Idaho is considered one of the best places to see the Milky Way. Turning off unnecessary lights will help preserve the visibility of the stars and allow photographers to capture the incredible night sky.