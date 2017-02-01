Two Apostles coming to BYU-Idaho in February

Elder Dallin H. Oaks and Elder Neil L. Andersen, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be coming to speak at devotional in February.

Elder Oaks will speak Feb. 7, and Elder Andersen will speak Feb. 14.

David R. Peck, a faculty member in the religious education department, was originally scheduled to speak Feb. 7, but his devotional address will be rescheduled for a later date, according to University Relations.

