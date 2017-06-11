Two missions become one in Russia

“I remember in July, when the law change happened, at first thinking, ‘This is the worst thing ever,’” Hannah Wilson said. “Then, probably ten minutes later, it was like, ‘No, this is going to be OK. The Lord knows what He’s doing.’”

Hannah Wilson said she thinks the change will be good to help focus to work on more specific needs.

“I think it will lessen the problem of people attacking our missionaries,” Lena Wilson said.

According to the First Presidency statement, President Perkinson, who has served as president in the Russia Vladiovostok mission for the past two years, and his wife have been released.

“We are grateful for their years of faithful service. The Europe East Area Presidency will supervise the combining of the two missions,” according to the statement from the First Presidency.