Two students shot at L.A. Middle School

On Feb. 1, two students were shot at Salvador Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, California and one is in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The victims are a 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female. The male is in critical condition from a gunshot wound to the head. The female was shot in the wrist.

Three other individuals, a 30-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl suffered minor injuries during the incident. Capt. Erik Scott with the Los Angeles Fire Department told the Los Angeles Times their injuries were minor abrasions.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the alleged shooter is a 12-year-old girl and is now in custody.

Los Angeles School Police Chief Steve Zipperman said school would dismiss students at the normal schedule but parents could pick them up early if they wanted.

According to ABC Arizona, this marks the 14 school shooting to happen in 2018.