U.S. citizen released from Venezuelan prison

Two years of imprisonment has ended for Utah native Josh Holt and his wife Thamy as their release was secured this morning.

Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah announced that the couple was on their way home to the United States.

Holt was taken into custody by Venezuelan authorities two years ago after they claimed he was keeping guns in his wife’s home, the Deseret News reported. Holt denies the charges.

“Good news about the release of the American hostage from Venezuela,” President Trump tweeted this morning. “Should be landing in D.C. this evening and be in the White House, with his family, at about 7:00 P.M. The great people of Utah will be very happy.”

On May 16, Holt posted a video to his Facebook account after a riot broke out at his prison, the Washington Post reported.

“I’ve been begging my government for two years,” Holt said. “They say they’re doing things, but I’m still here.”