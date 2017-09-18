The United States needs immigrants

Alexander Hamilton, John Adams and Thomas Paine — just a few of the many significant figures in American history. Apart from making their mark in U.S. history, these men have one thing in common: they were all immigrants.

On Sept. 5, President Donald Trump announced he would be rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

DACA was created under President Barack Obama’s administration.

Since the five years it has been in place, almost 800,000 individuals who have received the protections have started jobs, gotten into universities and joined the armed forces to protect the country they call home.

The United States was formed and established by immigrants of different nationalities, and by accepting immigrants, the U.S. will continue to progress.

Living in the United States is a blessing. My family came here from Mexico because they wanted a better life for themselves and for their children. I am thankful to be living in a country where I have the right to choose what religion I want to attend and where I have the freedom of speech, along with other freedoms that I know other countries do not have.

I am proud to be a Mexican immigrant. I am proud of my culture, the language and the traditions I was raised by that make me the person I am today.

My parents have worked hard to give me and my three sisters the best life possible. My dad has gone on to get his master’s degree and has started his own businesses. My mom has become a teacher and director of a school.

Immigrants are human beings — people with goals, dreams and passions. They know that in order to achieve the American dream, hard work is necessary because of the sacrifices that have been made for them by the people who brought them here.

DACA was set in place as a way to help immigrants — dreamers — to achieve the American dream that so many of us already enjoy.

President Obama released a statement in regards to Trump’s action.

“Whatever concerns or complaints Americans may have about immigration in general, we shouldn’t threaten the future of this group of young people who are here through no fault of their own, who pose no threat, who are not taking away anything from the rest of us,” Obama said. “They are that pitcher on our kid’s softball team, that first responder who helps out his community after a disaster, that cadet in ROTC who wants nothing more than to wear the uniform of the country that gave him a chance.”

So the immigrant who was under DACA who, when younger, was asked what they wanted to be when they grew up, may never get to be a teacher, doctor, dentist, lawyer, police officer or firefighter.

These immigrants are as American as they come. They were raised in this country, and for many, English is the only language they speak. The U.S. is their home.

Remember that those who are affected by DACA are not here to steal Americans’ jobs. They are here to stand alongside everyone who call this great nation home, and accomplish what our founding fathers hoped every person coming to this country would be able to achieve — the dream of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.