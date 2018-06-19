U.S. planning to withdraw from UN human rights council today

The U.S. is expected to withdraw from the UN human rights council today, June 19, over anti-Israel bias.

“For our part, the United States will not sit quietly while this body, supposedly dedicated to human rights, continues to damage the cause of human rights,” said Nikki Haley, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, to Bloomberg. “In the end, no speech and no structural reforms will save the members of the Human Rights Council from themselves.”

Haley warned the council last year that the U.S. would pull out unless there were substantial reforms.