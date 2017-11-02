United Nations: 72 years of peace

The United Nations was formed on Oct. 24, 1945, just weeks after the death of the Nazi regime and World War II itself. After years of chaos, the world was in need of peace and order, and that is what the UN wants to do.

According to the official United Nations website, the UN replaced the existing League of Nations when 50 countries met in San Francisco to draft the United Nations Charter.

According to History, the most influential leaders of the time, such as President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin, attended the conference. The UN became official when the document was ratified by China, France, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and others.

According to the official website of the UN, there are 15 members, compiled of five permanent members and 10 countries that are elected for two-year terms. Representatives from these countries meet annually.“

“One of the main reasons the UN was created was to maintain peace and security in the world,” said David Campbell, a political science professor at BYU-Idaho. “The founding document of the United Nations explains a method to approve the use of force to intervene and stop an ongoing conflict.”

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, an example of this would be the Gulf War. When Iraq did not heed the United Nation security council’s warning to retreat from Kuwait, the UN took action by deploying troops and forcing Iraq to leave.

“The UN is very good about getting involved when there’s some kind of emergency in the world,” said Grace Judd, a sophomore studying political science.

The UN promotes peace off the battlefield through their environmental, cultural, anti-disease and human rights programs, Campbell said.

“[The UN] serves as a resource to the countries of the world,” Campbell said.

Campbell explains the UN has access to research and specialty advisors that could help poorer countries.

“You can draw on the knowledge of other countries that have already gone through certain experiences or that have more money to do research and benefit from that,” Campbell said.

Campbell teaches a political science course called international law and organization where he teaches the basic organization and function of the UN, which has helped students understand the impact the UN has on American lives.

“All kinds of things can happen outside of the United States that would eventually come [here] if the United Nations was not involved,” Campbell said.

The UN does a lot of work controlling communicable diseases through the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund. They help children get inoculated against malaria and other diseases. According to the UNICEF, immunizations have saved up to 3 million children each year.

“If those diseases were not kept in check they would eventually spread around the world,” Campbell said.

“Look at the bigger picture: if the United Nations were not helping to stem the flow of refugees or thwart epidemic diseases in less developed countries, those problems would come to the United States,” Campbell said.