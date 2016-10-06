University extends fall payment deadlines

BYU-Idaho has extended the Fall Semester 2016 payment deadline on university charges to Oct. 31.The extension is to accommodate the students affected by the financial aid delay, according to an official notice from University Relations.
Late fees on tuition and other university charges will not be added to students’ accounts until after the new deadline, according to the notice.
The Financial Aid Office will be directly emailing affected students with details to help those in immediate need, according to the notice.