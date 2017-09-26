Updated front page: Boots are back in town

The Rexburg City Council approved changes in Ordinance 911 concerning booting cars in apartment complexes, on Sept. 6.

The Apartment Owners Association and the Rexburg Police Department worked on the changes in Ordinance 911. The Rexburg City Council approved the changes to Ordinance 1173 (formally Ordinance 911), by a 4-2 vote.

The changes included giving people the chance to contact the police in case of being wrongfully booted and receiving the chance to get the boot off.

Currently, if a car is booted, the person has a $50 fine to take the boot off. If the police department is contacted, the person could choose to pay the fine for the boot or take the case to a judge.

“In addition to facilitating the exchange of identifying information, law enforcement will include within their official parking dispute report, the time the boot or tow was instigated by the parking enforcement company, the location and distance of the vehicle from the closest parking signs, the text displayed on the nearest parking signs and on the sign, if any, posted near the entrances of the parking lot and whether or not there is a parking permit on the vehicle permitting the vehicle to be parked at its current location at the time the violation was identified,” according to Ordinance 1173.

If the case is taken to court, there is a possibility for the complainant to pay up to a $300 fine for the boot. Law enforcement may be called as a witness to testify if the case goes to court.

Rachel Whoolery, a representative of the Off-Campus Housing Association, said that with the new ordinance, all booters and towers will need to have body cameras on from the time they start the boot or tow to the time they get paid.

She said the city of Rexburg has the option to remove the license of the person applying the boot.

According to the police log, the Rexburg Police Department received seven complaints of people who were booted in the past week.

Darren Helm, the owner of Guardian Booting and Towing, said his company will not be booting.

“We will not let the city Police Department hang over our heads a misdemeanor if we boot a car,” Helm said. “We either need to know it’s legal or it’s not legal, and to pass this ordinance to me doesn’t do any good … if the state law is still open to getting a misdemeanor to boot a car; so we will be towing because that’s what’s legal.”

Helm said it is hard to run a business not knowing exactly what could happen.

“I think we need to look at this ordinance, which is highly regulated,” Helm said. “There’s a lot of stuff in here that I think is just overkill. We shouldn’t involve our police officers every time we boot a car. That’s my personal opinion.”

Rexburg Major Jerry Merrill said those changes put the city in a better position than just leaving Ordinance 911 as it was.

“Without these changes, … the opinion has been that it definitely violates the State law,” Merrill said. “The reason for these changes was to give us a stop gap measure that will help us to be in a defensible position so that the apartment owners can manage their parking lots in a way that they feel works for them.”

Chris Hall, a former owner of a booting company in Rexburg and a junior studying communication, said the changes in booting are good if they stay.

“Requiring ID helps make sure you’re really paying the person who booted you, which has been a small problem before,” Hall said. “But mostly students should want booting to stay. There has to be some form of parking lot enforcement, so that people can actually park in their own complex. But the alternative is towing, and towing is so expensive.”

The booting situation can still change once the state of Idaho decides.